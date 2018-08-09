ValuEngine Upgrades Caretrust REIT (CTRE) to Hold

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CTRE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Caretrust REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,018,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,452,000 after buying an additional 1,589,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,867,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,171,000 after buying an additional 712,936 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 52.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,638,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,951,000 after buying an additional 566,859 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 69.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,129,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,843,000 after buying an additional 464,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 112.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 270,554 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

