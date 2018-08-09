ValuEngine Upgrades Cable One (CABO) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $840.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $791.80.

CABO stock traded up $12.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $762.01. 1,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.20. Cable One has a 1 year low of $597.40 and a 1 year high of $773.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.76 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 30.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

In other news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.03, for a total value of $215,829.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,240.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.60, for a total value of $2,859,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,210. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,310,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Cable One by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

