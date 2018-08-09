ValuEngine Lowers Valhi (VHI) to Hold

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of Valhi traded down $0.20, reaching $4.85, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 194,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.47. Valhi has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Valhi had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 1,210.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Valhi in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Valhi in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Valhi in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Valhi in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Valhi in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. 3.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

