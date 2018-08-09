ValuEngine Lowers istar (STAR) to Strong Sell

istar (NYSE:STAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of istar opened at $10.38 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16. The firm has a market cap of $740.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95. istar has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $171.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. istar had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 24.05%. istar’s revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. research analysts expect that istar will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in istar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in istar by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of istar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of istar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of istar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 817,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

