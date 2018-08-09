ValuEngine Lowers istar (STAR) to Strong Sell

istar (NYSE:STAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of istar opened at $10.38 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16. The firm has a market cap of $740.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95. istar has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $12.22.
istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $171.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. istar had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 24.05%. istar’s revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. research analysts expect that istar will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
istar Company Profile
iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.
Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.