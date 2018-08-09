ValuEngine Lowers Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) to Sell

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HCLP. Cowen downgraded Hi-Crush Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hi-Crush Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hi-Crush Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.26.

Get Hi-Crush Partners alerts:

HCLP opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Hi-Crush Partners has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.10). Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $248.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Hi-Crush Partners will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 31.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 213.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the first quarter worth $2,286,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 95.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the first quarter worth $742,000. 26.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.