ValuEngine Downgrades Toll Brothers (TOL) to Strong Sell

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TOL. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

Shares of Toll Brothers opened at $36.04 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,850.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

