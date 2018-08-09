ValuEngine Downgrades Prudential Public (PUK) to Sell

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PUK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

Shares of Prudential Public opened at $46.87 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Prudential Public has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $55.36. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Public by 5,119.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 117,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 115,501 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Public by 1,465.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.