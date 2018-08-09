ValuEngine Downgrades Century Communities (CCS) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

CCS has been the subject of several other reports. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Century Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.42.

NYSE CCS traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. 4,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,197. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $888.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $531.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,914,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,339,000 after acquiring an additional 368,456 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth $9,726,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 51.8% in the first quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 584,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 199,414 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 126.1% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 339,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 189,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $3,667,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

