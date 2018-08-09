ValuEngine Downgrades Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

NYSE BSAC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $31.84. 2,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,983. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 736,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after acquiring an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 183,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $3,553,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.