Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $248.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLY. ValuEngine cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.25 to $13.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.97.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp traded up $0.16, reaching $11.79, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,842. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 260,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $3,331,432.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,388.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Korde sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $66,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,746,402.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,743 over the last 90 days. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 473,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

