US Stem Cell (USRM) Issues Earnings Results

US Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter.

US Stem Cell remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 5,835,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.29. US Stem Cell has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

Get US Stem Cell alerts:

About US Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for US Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.