US Stem Cell (USRM) Issues Earnings Results

US Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter.
US Stem Cell remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 5,835,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.29. US Stem Cell has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.09.
About US Stem Cell
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for US Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.