US Concrete (USCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $404.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of US Concrete traded up $1.35, reaching $53.15, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 13,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. US Concrete has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $86.35. The stock has a market cap of $758.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Get US Concrete alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USCR shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on US Concrete from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson set a $95.00 target price on US Concrete and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Concrete presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other US Concrete news, COO Ronnie A. Pruitt sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $463,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,668. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.