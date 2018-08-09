Uroplasty (UPI) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.14

Media headlines about Uroplasty (NASDAQ:UPI) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Uroplasty earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the medical device company an impact score of 45.2250424515052 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Uroplasty remained flat at $$1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Uroplasty has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

About Uroplasty

Cogentix Medical, Inc (Cogentix Medical) is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for endoscopy with its product lines featuring a visualization system and sterile disposable microbial barrier, known as EndoSheath technology, providing users with endoscope turnover.

