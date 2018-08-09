Upland Software (UPLD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPLD. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of Upland Software traded up $0.56, hitting $34.54, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 583,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $718.97 million, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.06 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $612,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 449,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,192,926.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David May sold 35,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,233,089.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,745.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,607 over the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,515,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.