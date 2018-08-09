Upland Software (UPLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.06 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of UPLD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.41 million, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.37. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get Upland Software alerts:

In related news, Director David May sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,233,089.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,745.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $232,407.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,930,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,607. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Upland Software from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Upland Software from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.