Unum Group (UNM) Holdings Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $176,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $287,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group opened at $36.28 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Breege A. Farrell sold 7,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $44.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.31.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

