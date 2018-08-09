Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) Stake Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,531 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.27% of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B worth $134,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 54,909 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B opened at $122.51 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $128.15.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on UHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.40.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

