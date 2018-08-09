Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Universal Health’s shares have underperformed its industry’s growth in the past year. However, its solid fundamentals are likely to help the shares retain its performance going forward. The company has been consistently witnessing consistent growth in its revenue base, driven by solid Acute Care and Behavioral Health platforms as well as inorganic growth. Acquisitions have also played an instrumental role in building Universal Health’s growth trajectory. The company has been constantly deploying capital among its shareholders in order to enhance their value. However, it is exposed to integration risks due to several buyouts and rising expenses over the years. The expenses have been escalating since 2013, which weigh on the company’s margins. Shortage of nurses also remain a key concern.”

Get Universal Health Services Inc. Class B alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.40.

NYSE UHS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $128.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the second quarter worth about $114,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 40.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the first quarter worth about $201,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the second quarter worth about $194,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.