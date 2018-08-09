Univar (UNVR) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Univar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Univar alerts:

Shares of Univar opened at $27.44 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Univar has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Univar had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Univar will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Univar by 5.1% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 7,199,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,795,000 after acquiring an additional 348,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,420,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,682,000 after acquiring an additional 202,960 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Univar by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,171,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,462,000 after acquiring an additional 373,454 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Univar by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,496,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,527,000 after acquiring an additional 112,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcato Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the first quarter valued at about $30,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.