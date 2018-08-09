Univar Inc (UNVR) Position Boosted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Univar were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcato Capital Management LP bought a new position in Univar in the first quarter worth $30,292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Univar in the first quarter worth $21,403,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Univar in the first quarter worth $20,633,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Univar by 73.4% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 426,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Univar in the first quarter worth $10,946,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar alerts:

Shares of Univar opened at $27.35 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Univar Inc has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Univar had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Univar from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Univar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.