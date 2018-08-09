UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Position Boosted by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.6% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.82.

UnitedHealth Group opened at $258.81 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $186.00 and a 1-year high of $259.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $3,821,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $5,002,416.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,829 shares of company stock valued at $12,601,829. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

