United States Steel Co. (X) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.81 billion and the lowest is $3.55 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year sales of $14.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.09 billion to $14.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.99 billion to $15.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Bank of America raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.12.

In related news, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 3,607 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $135,262.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel traded down $0.51, hitting $30.26, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 8,342,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

