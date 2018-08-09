United States Cellular Corp (USM) EVP Jay Ellison Sells 11,931 Shares

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) EVP Jay Ellison sold 11,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $478,552.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of United States Cellular opened at $42.19 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. United States Cellular Corp has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.37. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the second quarter worth $14,753,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 38.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 143,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,069,000 after purchasing an additional 121,021 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 1,729.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 112,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 71.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 58,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James raised shares of United States Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

