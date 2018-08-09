United-Guardian, Inc. (UG) Stake Increased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in United-Guardian were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United-Guardian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of United-Guardian opened at $18.86 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of -0.10. United-Guardian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 32.51%.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

