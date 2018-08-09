United Fire Group (UFCS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24), Bloomberg Earnings reports. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter.

UFCS stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 83,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,989. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $61.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Mary K. Quass sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $152,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,300.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dawn M. Jaffray sold 10,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $574,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFCS. Sandler O’Neill lowered United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.