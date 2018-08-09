Uniqure (QURE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Uniqure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.05.

In other Uniqure news, insider Steven Zelenkofske sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $888,723.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Uniqure in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Uniqure in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

