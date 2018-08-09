Uniqure (QURE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 586.38% and a negative return on equity of 131.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million.

QURE stock traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 404,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,410. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. HC Wainwright set a $42.00 price target on shares of Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In related news, insider Steven Zelenkofske sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $888,723.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

