Uniper (UN01) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €24.00 ($27.91) target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.00 ($27.91).

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper stock opened at €25.66 ($29.84) on Tuesday. Uniper has a 12-month low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a 12-month high of €26.64 ($30.98).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.