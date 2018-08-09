Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Holdings Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Union Pacific from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

Shares of Union Pacific opened at $149.88 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $101.90 and a 12 month high of $151.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.