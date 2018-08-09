Unilever NV (UN) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,683 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of UN opened at $57.55 on Thursday. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. sell-side analysts predict that Unilever NV will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.4531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

