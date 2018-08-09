UniCredit (UCG) PT Set at €16.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.60 ($28.60) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.95 ($23.20).

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of UniCredit traded up €0.21 ($0.24), reaching €17.22 ($20.02), during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 26,190,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,270,000. UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.