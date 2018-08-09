Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Brokerages expect Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) to announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Under Armour Inc Class A’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. Under Armour Inc Class A also reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour Inc Class A will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Under Armour Inc Class A.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Under Armour Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a report on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Under Armour Inc Class A opened at $20.25 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.91. Under Armour Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of -0.44.

In related news, COO Patrik Frisk purchased 14,000 shares of Under Armour Inc Class A stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Under Armour Inc Class A by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,868,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,057,000 after buying an additional 300,035 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Under Armour Inc Class A by 3.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,334,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,216,000 after buying an additional 181,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Under Armour Inc Class A by 35.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,502,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,261,000 after purchasing an additional 658,769 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A during the second quarter valued at about $49,446,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour Inc Class A by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 67,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Inc Class A Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

