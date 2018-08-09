UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Insider James Cornelius Sells 222 Shares

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) insider James Cornelius sold 222 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $16,558.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,016.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.97. 1,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,113. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. UMB Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $82.14.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in UMB Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,590 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in UMB Financial by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,278,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

