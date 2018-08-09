Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Director William Aliski Sells 3,750 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Director William Aliski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $287,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical traded down $0.38, reaching $77.21, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,267. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by $1.02. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.09% and a negative net margin of 703.27%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. BidaskClub lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,246.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.