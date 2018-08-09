Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ultra Petroleum had a net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%.

UPL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,708,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.93. Ultra Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Ultra Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

