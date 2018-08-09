Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,760 ($22.78).

Several research firms recently commented on ULE. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ultra Electronics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,900 ($24.60) to GBX 1,950 ($25.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,600 ($20.71) to GBX 1,650 ($21.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

LON ULE opened at GBX 1,588 ($20.56) on Thursday. Ultra Electronics has a one year low of GBX 1,138 ($14.73) and a one year high of GBX 2,231 ($28.88).

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 57.70 ($0.75) by GBX (12.60) (($0.16)). Ultra Electronics had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a GBX 14.60 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.85%.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

