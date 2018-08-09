Ultimate Secure Cash Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $156,368.00 and $24.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000325 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

