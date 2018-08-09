UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94,385 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 60.3% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $113,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 35,322 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 278,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 113,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 45,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.18.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.33. 300,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,541,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.