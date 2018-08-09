UFP Technologies (UFPT) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of UFP Technologies traded up $0.40, hitting $35.55, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.35. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $248.74 million, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.06.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Technologies news, VP W David Smith sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $251,949.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,963.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 79,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,398,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 137.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

