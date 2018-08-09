Udg Healthcare (UDG) Given “Reduce” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their reduce rating on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 884 ($11.44) price target on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Udg Healthcare from GBX 815 ($10.55) to GBX 850 ($11.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Udg Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 875 ($11.33) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 850.67 ($11.01).

Shares of LON:UDG traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 745.50 ($9.65). 1,087,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,360. Udg Healthcare has a 12 month low of GBX 690 ($8.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 963 ($12.47).

In related news, insider Chris Corbin sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.65), for a total value of £2,250,000 ($2,912,621.36).

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services to the healthcare industry in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant.

