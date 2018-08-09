UBS Group Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Merck KGaA (MRK)

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €115.00 ($133.72) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Commerzbank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €99.00 ($115.12).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

MRK traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting €90.38 ($105.09). 1,192,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.