UBS Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) a CHF 309 Price Target

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 309 price objective from UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 365 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 355 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a CHF 349 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 324.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of ZURN stock traded up CHF 0.40 on Thursday, hitting CHF 314.20. 1,260,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,008. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.