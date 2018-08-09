UBS Group AG Sells 3,876 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)

UBS Group AG cut its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock opened at $65.45 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $458.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.94.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $169.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.22 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.86%. research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $211,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Cameron Smith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,400,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $454,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,471 shares of company stock worth $15,963,776 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRMT. BidaskClub lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

