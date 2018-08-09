UBS Group AG Has $327,000 Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 2,161.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Consolidated Water by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Consolidated Water by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Consolidated Water opened at $13.55 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market cap of $206.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $15.35.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.46%. equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

