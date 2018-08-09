UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in EATON VANCE SHO/COM (EVG)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of EATON VANCE SHO/COM worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVG. Doliver Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 793,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 93,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM opened at $12.97 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of seeking capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal.

