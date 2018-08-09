U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) CFO Sells $358,329.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $358,329.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $111.90 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.75. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,463,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.