Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.11.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,325,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,390,907.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,593 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 18.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $3,285,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 65.9% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.6% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,701,000 after acquiring an additional 63,399 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

