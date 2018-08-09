Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.30% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.11.
Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65.
In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,325,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,390,907.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,593 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 18.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $3,285,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 65.9% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.6% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,701,000 after acquiring an additional 63,399 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.
