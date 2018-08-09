Tuniu (TOUR) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.11

News articles about Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tuniu earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.5320371135764 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOUR shares. ValuEngine raised Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of Tuniu traded up $0.02, hitting $7.40, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,350. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing and car rental services for leisure travelers.

