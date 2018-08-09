True Chain (TRUE) Price Down 26.8% Over Last Week

True Chain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. True Chain has a total market capitalization of $21.76 million and $30.72 million worth of True Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, True Chain has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One True Chain token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00007237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DragonEX, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015480 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00346755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00193535 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000176 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $510.90 or 0.07890553 BTC.

True Chain Profile

True Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,448,735 tokens. The official website for True Chain is www.truechain.pro . True Chain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

True Chain Token Trading

True Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitForex, HitBTC, OEX, ZB.COM, DragonEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade True Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase True Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

