Tronox (TROX) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TROX. ValuEngine cut Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Tronox opened at $17.05 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 3.12. Tronox has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 7.78.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.14 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

